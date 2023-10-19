U.P Rajdhani bus fares to be slashed by 10%

Lucknow, Oct 19 In an effort to improve passenger patronage for its Rajdhani bus services, the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced a 10 per cent reduction in fares.

The move comes as a response to the relatively higher costs associated with these services in comparison to regular bus services.

This decision was officially ratified during the 246th meeting of the UPSRTC board, presided over by Principal Secretary of Transport, L Venkateshwar Lu, on Wednesday, and confirmed by a government spokesperson in Lucknow.

The Rajdhani Express Bus Service, which aims to connect each of Uttar Pradesh’s 75 district headquarters to Lucknow, has experienced a lacklustre response due to its higher fare structure.

Officials have cited this elevated pricing as a primary factor affecting the economic viability of the service which was launched in March. A government spokesman said, "Rajdhani services have been devised to offer overnight travel connecting all districts to Lucknow, albeit at express fare rates, which are 10 per cent higher than standard fares. Similar services operate concurrently at approximately the same or nearby timings, charging ordinary fares. A majority of these buses have been running with fewer passengers, contributing to lower load factors."

