UP rape survivor stages dharna at SP's office to get complaint lodged

Sultanpur, Jan 2 A 30-year-old woman, who was allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, staged a protest outside the office of the district's Superintendent of Police (SP) before her case could be registered.

The survivor said two unidentified youths had gang raped her on June 20, 2023 but the police did not register the case even after repeated attempts for the past six months.

Sultanpur SP Somen Barma said that an FIR under the charges of gang rape has been registered and the probe will be conducted by a deputy SP-rank officer.

“We have come to know that she also has FIRs registered against her in two police stations of the district and we will be probing those too,” said the officer.

On the delay, he said that as soon as he was apprised of the allegation, the FIR was instantly registered.

“We will be able to access electronic data and use surveillance to nail the culprits at any cost,” SP Barma added.

