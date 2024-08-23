UP School Balcony Collapse: 40 Children Injured, Five in Critical Condition After First-Floor Falls

On Friday, a section of the first-floor balcony at a school in Uttar Pradesh collapsed, resulting in injuries to at least 40 children, with five in serious condition, according to police reports. The affected students are being treated at the district hospital, with Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh indicating that the condition of the five critically injured students is severe.

According to a report of PTI, Singh said the incident took place at the Awadh Academy School, a private institution, when a large number of children gathered on the first-floor balcony while going down to attend the morning assembly.

The 40 injured children were initially taken to the Jahangirabad Primary Health Centre, located approximately 300 meters from the school. After receiving first aid, they were subsequently referred to the district hospital for further treatment, according to police. Many of the students were rescued from beneath the debris of the collapsed balcony. At the hospital, the children are being treated for injuries to their faces, necks, hands, and legs.

