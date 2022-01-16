UP schools closed till Jan 23 as Covid cases rise

Lucknow, Jan 16 With Covid cases continuing to surge, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to further close all educational institutions schools and colleges till January 23.

The state government had, on January 5, directed to close schools and colleges till January 16. Meanwhile, the schools can continue online classes for their students.

For the students of Class 11 and Class 12, the UP government said, classes will be held in online mode and schools will organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students between 15 and 18 age groups. Students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid.

For children in Anganwadis, although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor