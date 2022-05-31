UP: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
By ANI | Published: May 31, 2022 09:35 AM2022-05-31T09:35:24+5:302022-05-31T09:45:02+5:30
Seven members of a family died in a collision between an ambulance and a canter vehicle in Fatehganj in the Bareilly district on Tuesday morning.
The ambulance was going to Delhi from Ramamurthy Hospital in Bhojipura, Bareilly, for a patient.
The deceased included three women and four men
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
