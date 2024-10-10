UP Shocker: Couple Sacrifices One-Month-Old Girl Child to Cure Disease in Muzaffarnagar

A couple have been arrested for allegedly sacrificing their one-month-old girl child in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. According to police, the mother, Mamta, was ill for quite some time when the couple took an exorcist's advice to kill the child to cure her.

The incident took place in Belda village of Bhopa area on Wednesday night and the neighbours informed the police when they found the child missing, Additional Superintendent of Police, (Rural) Aditya Bansal told news agency PTI.

During interrogation, Mamta and her husband, Gopal Kashyap, confessed that after killing their daughter, they hid her body somewhere in a jungle, Bansal said. Efforts are underway to recover the body and nab Harendra, the exorcist, he said. Further investigation is underway in the matte.