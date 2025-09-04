UP Shocker: Family’s Car Falls Into 11-Foot Pit in Saharanpur, Narrow Escape Caught on Video

A tragic accident caught on camera were a family narrowly escaped after the car they were travelling in plunged into an 11-foot-deep pit. This accident took place in early hours of Wednesday morning around 1 am. Virendra, who lives in Jukhedi village, was taking his sick mother to Gangoh to see a doctor. This accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur area has left locals in shock.

Virendra was traveling with his wife, children, mother and brother were in the car, fortunately all members managed to escape the car before it fell. Victim's didn't suffered any majot injuries. Locals pulled them to safety, and the ailing mother was rushed to the hospital, as reported by Bharat Samachar

According to reports the pit was dug by municipal contractor for water boring but left it open and unmarked.