UP Shocker: Minor Girl Ends Life in Greater Noida, Family Accuses School of Harassment

Noida: 15-year-old girl dies by suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of her home in Greater Noida on Monday (December 22). Father of deceased girl has blamed the school administration and two teachers for his daughter's suicide. He alleged that she took this extreme step after constant "mental harassment and public humiliation."

According to NDTV report, no suicide note was recovered during the initial investigation and cited academic pressure and mental stress as possible causes, the case has now taken a new turn. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination

Class 10 student, Kanishka Solanki's father, Ravi Ranjan, has levelled serious allegations against the Gagan Public School administration and filed a police complaint. Family states that on December 22nd, Kanishka took her mobile phone to school and for that she was severely reprimanded and mentally harassed by teachers in the classroom. Following her return home, she became withdrawn and isolated herself in her room. In his complaint, the father alleged that Gagan Public School, specifically teacher Poonam Dubey and teacher Tapas, had been mentally harassing his daughter, repeatedly humiliating her in front of her peers and subjecting her to undue mental pressure.

He further claimed that he was summoned to the school the previous Monday and berated as careless in his daughter's presence, causing her significant emotional distress. He asserted that this "harsh and inhumane behaviour" led to his daughter's suicide, holding the teachers and school administration directly responsible.

Parul Sardana, the principal of Gagan Public School, refuted the allegations as entirely false, maintaining that the school does not subject children to mental harassment.Police have stated that they are investigating the case and questioning family members.