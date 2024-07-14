UP Shocker: Three Arrested for Beating Sadhus on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter in Meerut; Disturbing Video Surfaces

At least three were arrested for allegedly thrashing three and holding them hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by an gang of pro-hindutva group on suspicion of being child lifters in disguise. The three sadhus – Gaurav Kumar, Gopinath and Sunil Kumar – are all from Haryana's Nath sector.

WARNING! Video May Upset Some Viewers:

उत्तर प्रदेश : मेरठ में कल नाथ संप्रदाय के तीन साधुओं की मुस्लिम होने के शक में पिटाई हुई। उनसे महामृत्युंजय मंत्र, हनुमान चालीसा पूछा गया। नहीं बताने पर डंडे से पीटा गया। बच्चा चोर गैंग से जुड़े होने का भी इन पर आरोप लगा। पुलिस ने साधू तो छोड़ दिए, लेकिन पीटने वालों पर कोई एक्शन… pic.twitter.com/pjcLLMTL3V — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 14, 2024

One of the attackers recorded the gruesome incident and shared it on social media platforms. According to the police, Puneet, Mikki and Himanshu, who beat up three sadhus of Nath sect in Meerut district, have been arrested. Investigation is on to nab others after through the viral video.

Also Read | Caught on Camera: Couple Jumps From Bridge in Rajasthan's Pali to Save Themselves From Approaching Train; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Three Arrested in the Incident

According to local reports, the sadhus were beaten with sticks on the pretext of being a child kidnapping gang. They were asked to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and other mantras failing to which they were thrashed by some goons.