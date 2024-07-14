Caught on Camera: Couple Jumps From Bridge in Rajasthan's Pali to Save Themselves From Approaching Train; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A young couple jumped from the Jogmandi railway bridge in Pali after seeing the train approaching them. The couple received injuries and are under treatment.

Rahul Mewada (22) and his wife Jhanvi (20), residents of Hariamali near Sojat Road, came to visit Goram Ghat. They were walking on the meter-gauge railway line on Jogmandi bridge when suddenly a Marwar passenger train from Kamlighat railway station approached.

However, the train's speed was slow, and it stopped on the bridge, but by that time, the couple had jumped. Two of their relatives were also present near the bridge, but they were not on the track. They were clicking photos and videos while Rahul and Jhanvi were walking on the track.

A video of the couple jumping from the bridge, which was captured in the mobile phone of the relative at the time of the incident, also surfaced. The train driver and the guard got down from the bridge and picked up the couple, who were seriously injured.

They were taken to the Phulad railway station, where they were taken in an ambulance to the hospital. Jhanvi was admitted to a hospital in Pali, and Rahul was admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur.