UP: Six killed in road accident on Lucknow-Delhi highway

Hapur, May 14 Six people were killed and one sustained serious injuries in a collision between two vehicles on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident took place in Garh Kotwali area when the driver of the car lost control and hit the truck, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the identity of the victims was being ascertained.

Sujeet from CHC Garhmukteshwar said that all six bodies have been handed over to the police.

"Six bodies were brought to the hospital. Police officials were present. We have handed over the bodies. The total number of deceased persons is 6." he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor