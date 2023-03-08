UP student killed as tractor hits motorbike
Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), March 8 One student was killed and two others seriously injured after they were knocked down by a tractor in Khurja.
The three were returning home on a motorbike after attending tuition classes.
Sujal , 15, died on the spot and his classmates Golu and Kaku have been admitted to the hospital after the accident.
The tractor driver fled after the accident.
Khurja police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh Rathore said that the tractor has been seized and the body of the student has been sent for post-mortem.
