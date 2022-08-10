UP teen killed by mother, paramour; both arrested

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 10 A woman and her paramour have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly killing her teenage son for opposing their relationship.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Vinit Jaiswal, said on Wednesday that Munish and her lover Satendra killed the 16-year-old Ashish on Monday and dumped his body in a tube well.

He said the body was later recovered.

The SSP further said that the accused confessed that they killed Ashish as he was against their relationship.

Police said Munish developed a relationship with Satendra after her husband died some time ago and her son had strongly opposed to this.

