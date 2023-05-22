UP: Thieves trespass trader's house; rape wife, minor in Rampur

Rampur (Uttra Pradesh) [India], May 22 : Three robbers allegedly trespassed into the house of a local trader at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, locked him in a room and reportedly gang-raped his wife, and daughter late on Saturday, said the police.

An FIR was subsequently registered against three unidentified persons under IPC section 392 (robbery).

According to the police, they received a complaint on Sunday from Shah Mohammad, a resident of Bilari Road under Saifni police station that three robbers forcefully entered his house and took him and his family hostage and looted Rs 5,000, a mobile phone and some valuables.

However, later the accused came up with a fresh complaint and claimed that during the robbery incident, the accused also raped his wife and daughter but he had forgotten to mention it earlier, added the police.

Following the information, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Shukla visited the spot and gave necessary directions to the officials.

"At present a case has been registered, on the basis of the statements made by the complaint, Investigation is being done to verify the claims made in the complaint. Medical examination of both the females is being done."

The shocking incident is reminiscent of the Bulandshahr highway gangrape case, where a woman and her 13-year-old daughter were gang-raped by five bandits near Dostpur village in Bulandshahr district on the Delhi-Kanpur highway in July 2016.

