UP Tragedy: Tractor Crashes Through Boundary Wall, Driver Critically Injured in Mau, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

In unexpected turn of events tractor driver got critically injured after her vehicle got crashed through boundary wall before slamming into a house wall. Incident occurred in Thakurmanpur village, under the Sarai Lakhhansi police station area of Mau district, Uttar Pradesh. According to the CCTV footage, which has surfaced on social media, it happened on Monday afternoon, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Footage shows tractor comes in full speed as losses its control. Driver struggles to control the vehicle and dash into the boundary wall in the lane and collides with the the wall of a residential house. In this accident driver got trapped under the wheels of tractor and sustained severe injuries. He was immediately taken to hospital. He currently, undergoing the treatment.

Driver identified as Shubham Yadav, while driving his tractor, caused an accident that collapsed approximately 10 feet of wall. CCTV footage of the incident, showing the tractor crashing through the structure, has gone viral. Local police are investigating the crash and reviewing the footage.