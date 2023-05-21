UP: Wanted Gangster caught in Saharanpur

Saharanpur(Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 ( ANI): A gangster who carries a bounty of 50,000 has been caught in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur after a fire exchange between a police patrolling team and the miscreants, said UP police on Sunday.

"Today, During the search of Sarsawa Police Station's patrolling team, two miscreants opened fire at them. The police team responded and chased them. One miscreant was shot while the other ran into the forest," said Saharanpur Superintendent of Police(SP) Vipin Tada.

The Police said that the arrested gangster is a resident of Yamuna Nagar and he was absconding from arrest in connection with many criminal cases including a case of petrol pump robbery, the SP said.

During interrogation, he told that many of his gang members were caught earlier by the Saharanpur police, added the SP

The police have started an operation to nab the other miscreant who escaped. The arrest of the gangster whose name is yet to be disclosed by the police will give a big boost to the police in containing the criminal activities of the district. The police team has been awarded Rs 25,000, Vipin Tada said.

