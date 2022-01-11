UP woman gangraped in Agra hotel

Agra, Jan 11 A 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was allegedly gangraped by two men in an Agra hotel.

The incident took place on Sunday and an FIR was registered on Monday.

The police have arrested the main accused, who is a block pramukh from the Bah area, on Monday night.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she had received a call from an unknown number two months ago and the caller insisted on becoming her friend. He introduced himself as a block pramukh Lal Singh and assured her a job as an ASHA worker.

He called her to Agra on December 21 and took her to a farm house, where he along with his two friends, Jitendra and Dev, allegedly gangraped her.

When the woman raised an alarm and said that she would file a police complaint against them, Singh threatened her with dire consequences.

The woman alleged that they recorded a video of the rape and threatened to make it viral if she did not cooperate with them.

On Sunday, the main accused Lal Singh called her again to a hotel where he and Jitendra gangraped her, she alleged.

According to the CCTV footage of the hotel, the woman entered around 6 p.m. and left three hours later.

Besides the block pramukh, his two accomplices Jitendra and Dev have also been booked under IPC sections 376 D(gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Tajganj police station.

Circle officer Sadar, Rajeev Kumar, said that according to call details, Singh had been in contact with the woman for the past few months.

He said that the matter was under investigation and the woman had been sent for medical examination.

