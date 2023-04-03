UP: Yogi govt emphasises use of Vehicle Tracking System to maintain quality of rural roads

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh emphasises the use of Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) for improving the quality of road infrastructure in the state, said an official release.

The release said, "Yogi Adityanath government, which is strengthening the road infrastructure in the state, is also making efforts to improve its quality. In this, the VTS (Vehicle Tracking System) is being utilised under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to accelerate the construction of roads and ensure their best quality.

"It is noteworthy that for the first time in the country, roads are being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Uttar Pradesh with FDR (full-depth reclamation) technology. This technology has been adopted as a 'model' in the country," added the release.

Informing about the instalment of VTS in the state, UP Rural Road Development Authority Director Bhanu Chandra Goswami said, "On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, GPS-based VTS has been installed on over 950 equipment and machinery being used in the construction of village roads under PMGSY, while, a Central Command Center has been set up in Uttar Pradesh Rural Roads Development Agency (UPRRDA) for its monitoring, from where information is updated every moment, such as which machine worked on which site, how many hours worked, and the quality of the work done."

Describing the benefits of VTS adopted under PMGSY, Goswami said, "PMGSY is serving as a medium for increasing the income of farmers and creating employment opportunities."

"The scheme facilitates easy and fast movement to food processing centres, mandis (agriculture markets) and other farmer-related enterprises. Import and export of agricultural products are also getting a boost, and perishable products such as vegetables and fruits are being transported to the market in a short time," he added.

