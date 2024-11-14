UPPSC Candidates Protest: Protesters Break Barricades in Prayagraj, Polic Allege Criminal Elements Infiltrated Agitation (Watch Video)

The protest of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants entered 4th day on Thursday, November 14, who have been preparing hard for years for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) exams.

Students are against the two-shift examination decision and want it to be held in a single shift, protesting aspirant Abhishek Singh Yadav told the media. Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Police have claimed that some criminal miscreants infiltrated the students' protest and are trying to mislead them.

UPPSC Candidates Protest

Prayagraj Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Bharti on Thursday said that some 'anti-social elements' were provoking the UPPSC students and participating in the demonstrations over demands to hold 'single shift' exams in the state.

The UPPSC announced on November 5 that the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) preliminary examination would be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23. The Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination will be held in two shifts on December 7 and 8.

According to the schedule, the PCS prelims examination will be conducted on two days – December 7 and 8, 2024—and in two shifts: from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The exam will be conducted in 41 districts across the state.

The official said that students holding the protests were being requested to continue constitutionally, adding that some anti-social elements provoking the students were being identified and interrogated.