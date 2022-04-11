UPPSC Engineering Services Exam Postponed, check how to download Admit Card

UPPSC engineering service exam dates have been postponed and now the exam will be conducted on May 29, 2022, as per the notification released. Earlier the exam was going to conduct on April 17, 2022.

Nearly 281 posts will be filled through the UPPSC engineering services recruitment drive. Candidates who will get selected will be hired as engineering services officers. And out of these 281 seats, 271 are for assistant engineering service and 10 are for assistant engineering special recruitment.

Know how to download Admit card

Go to the official website

Look for the latest news section on the Homepage.

Click on the link related to admit card.

After this fill in your details.

Later you will see your admit card on the screen.



