UPPSC to Conduct Preliminary Exam in One Day After Students' Protest in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the PCS Preliminary Examination in one day. Uttar Pradesh Chief

Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of students' demands and asked the Commission to make necessary decisions by communicating and coordinating with the students within one day regarding the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024.

Prayagraj Protest | Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to conduct the Preliminary Examination in one day.



Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the demand of students in Prayagraj and asked the Commission to take necessary decisions by communicating and… — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

The Commission for RO/ARO (Pre.) Examination-2023 has formed a committee. The committee will consider all aspects and submit its detailed report soon, informed the CMO. The decision was taken during the high-level meeting chaired by Sanjay Shri Neth, where it was decided that the exam would be held in a single day.

