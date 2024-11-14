UPPSC to Conduct Preliminary Exam in One Day After Students' Protest in Prayagraj

Published: November 14, 2024 04:38 PM

UPPSC to Conduct Preliminary Exam in One Day After Students' Protest in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the PCS Preliminary Examination in one day. Uttar Pradesh Chief 
Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of students' demands and asked the Commission to make necessary decisions by communicating and coordinating with the students within one day regarding the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024. 

The Commission for RO/ARO (Pre.) Examination-2023 has formed a committee. The committee will consider all aspects and submit its detailed report soon, informed the CMO. The decision was taken during the high-level meeting chaired by Sanjay Shri Neth, where it was decided that the exam would be held in a single day.
 

