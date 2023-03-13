UP's 7 cities to become garbage-free soon

Lucknow, March 13 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is preparing to dispose of more than 9 lakh tonnes of waste from seven municipal bodies of the state.

This will pave the way for a cleaner and greener environment in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government is also preparing to set up segregated wet waste processing plants in four cities of the state.

According to an official spokesman, "It is worth mentioning that approval has been given for disposal of 2.72 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in Ghaziabad, 4.47 lakh tonnes in Aligarh, 50,015 tonnes in Ayodhya, 74,869 tonnes in Jaunpur, 51,237 tonnes in Sultanpur, 20,388 tonnes in Dadri and 14,384 tonnes in Thakurdwara. Preparations have started for this entire project costing more than Rs 4603 lakh in seven cities to come on the ground as soon as possible."

On the other hand, the state government is going to set up segregated wet waste plants at four places in the state.

These include Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar (Chandauli), Manjhanpur (Kaushambhi), Shikohabad (Firozabad) and Belha Pratapgarh (Pratapgarh).

Also, all these bodies have been directed that such plants will be operational on PPP model.

UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has approved the DPR for the disposal of legacy waste in seven cities and sent it to a state-level committee, said the government spokesperson.

He also said that the Yogi government has set a target for all cities of the state to make constant efforts to stay ahead in the cleanliness ranking.

To deal with various challenges, the state government is constantly engaged in using innovative methods to get rid of accumulated waste in the most populous state, the spokesperson added.



