UP's exports increased from Rs 89,000 crore to Rs 1.57 lakh crore in 6 years: Official

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 : The export of Uttar Pradesh has increased from Rs 89 thousand crore to Rs 1.57 lakh crore in the last six years, the state government said on Tuesday.

"Despite being a landlocked state, has seen remarkable growth in its exports in the last six years of the Yogi Government going up from 88,967 crores to 1.57 lakh crores," the government's official statement said.

It further said that Uttar Pradesh is turning into 'an export state' of India.

Among the 43 Centers of Export Excellence selected by the Central Government, 12 are from Uttar Pradesh.

"The Central Government while releasing the country's Foreign Trade Policy 2023, recently declared four more places, including three in Uttar Pradesh, namely Varanasi, Moradabad and Mirzapur as Centres of Export Excellence, which speaks volumes about the development being witnessed in the state," the statement further said.

Mirzapur is known for its handmade carpets, Moradabad for carpets and Varanasi for handloom and handicrafts.

The other 9 cities of UP, which are already on this list, include Kekhra (for handloom), Malihabad (for horticulture), Kanpur (for leather products), Agra (for leather products), Firozabad (for bangles-glass items), Saharanpur (for handicrafts), Bhadohi (for carpets) and Noida (for apparel products).

Being included in this list means that these cities will have priority access to Export Promotion Fund and all these cities will be able to get common service provider benefits for the fulfilment of exports under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme.

The state government is laying a special emphasis on exporting traditional products of Uttar Pradesh along with ensuring 'Ease of Doing Business' in the state.

With the establishment of dry ports and the opening of a water route between Varanasi to Haldia, the State Government has opened new doors of possibilities for entrepreneurs investing in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath has set the target of developing the state into a $1 trillion economy in the next five years in order to establish it as the country's growth engine in line with PM Modi's resolve to make the country a $5 trillion economy.

"In this context, the Government is focusing on taking the exports further from Rs 1.57 lakh crores to 2 lakh crores at the earliest," it said adding, "Various facilities are being provided to the investors as well as to the entrepreneurs from the state. "

The Government has also introduced 25 sectoral policies to boost industrial growth in diverse sectors. A framework is being prepared to implement investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore received through the Global Investors Summit (UPGIS 2023).

The Yogi Government has introduced the concept of dry ports through the UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2022 to facilitate the transportation of export cargo to seaports and many entrepreneurs are investing in it.

As Uttar Pradesh is a landlocked state with various export clusters, emphasis is being laid on the development of dry ports in the state. An inland port is made under dry ports, where the Customs formalities between the exporter and the importer are completed. After this, the containers are sent to the port

The dry ports operating currently include Moradabad Rail Linked Joint Domestic and Exim Terminal, Rail Linked Private Freight Terminal and Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Kanpur and ICD at Dadri Terminal. A Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) at Dadri and Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Boraki (Greater Noida) are also being developed. India's first 'Freight Village' is being developed in an area of 100 acres in Varanasi, which will serve as a trans-shipment hub for inbound and outbound cargo, connecting the export centers of Uttar Pradesh to the ports of eastern India.

