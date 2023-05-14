UP's VidyaGyan has toppers galore

Bulandshahr (UP), May 14 VidyaGyan, a rural leadership academy for economically underserved, meritorious students from Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that a total of 116 students passed Class 12 exam this year with an average score of 92.92 per cent.

The official release from the school said that 88 students scored above 90 per cent while 20 students scored 100 marks in various subjects.

Aditi Singh from VidyaGyan's Bulandshahr campus has emerged as the district and school topper with 99.25 per cent in Humanities.

Ritika Gautam from VidyaGyan's Sitapur campus is the highest scorer from the school with 98 per cent in Humanities.

Earlier this year, Dakshayani Pandey, a student from VidyaGyan, Sitapur secured admission at Stanford University, in the US, on a full scholarship. Dakshayani will pursue a major in Bioengineering and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Every year, VidyaGyan handpicks approximately 200 rural toppers from among 2,50,000 students who apply to study at the school from across the 75 districts in the state.

These children come from families with an annual income of less than Rs one lakh per annum.

