UPSC CAPF 2022 registration begins today, know how to apply
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2022 12:48 PM2022-04-20T12:48:39+5:302022-04-20T12:49:06+5:30
Union Public Service Commission begins the registration process for UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 today April 20, 2022. Those who are interested in Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination can apply on the official website upsc.gov.in. The last day to fill out the application form is May 10, 2022.
This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts. Out of these 253 posts, 66 posts are for BSF, 29 posts in CRPF, 62 posts in CISF, 14 posts in ITBP, and 82 posts in SSB.
Know how to apply online for the exam
- Go to the official website upsc.gov.in.
- Click on UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 link.
- As you will the new web page, candidates would have to click on the available link there.
- Click on Part I registration followed by Part II registration.
- Fill in the required details and submit the required documents.
- Make the payment of the application form and submit it.
- You will have your admit card on the screen.
- Download the admit card.