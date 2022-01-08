UPSC ESE Result 2020: The Railway Ministry released reserved list on upsc.gov.in, see how to check the results

UPSC ESE Result 2020 is out now, Union Public Service Commission has released the list of results. Engineering Services Examination 2020 can be checked on the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Result 2020: How to check the Reserve list

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Result 2020 reserve list available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

(As per Hindustan Times)



The offer letter will be issued after Commission verifies the documents of the candidates. The reserved list has been released in order to allow the last recommended candidate. As so now Ministry of Railways, the Commission recommends 41 candidates (including 30-Unreserved, 09- Other Backward Classes, 01-Economically Weaker Section, and 01- Scheduled Tribes). And the ministry of Railways will directly connect with these candidates.