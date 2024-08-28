"UPSC Has No Power to Disqualify Me," Puja Khedkar Tells Delhi High Court

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar has argued in a Delhi High Court reply that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has no power to act against her. She stated that only the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the central government can take action against her. In a response filed before the Delhi High Court, Khedkar contended that the UPSC's authority ends once an individual is selected and appointed as a probationer. According to her argument, only the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) can take action under the All India Services Act, 1954, and the Probationer Rules, as per Rule 19 of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 Rules.

Khedkar emphasized that there has been no change in her name or surname from 2012 to 2022, and she has not provided any false information to the UPSC. She noted that the UPSC has verified her identity through biometric data and found no discrepancies in her documents. Her educational certificates, Aadhaar card, date of birth, and other personal details are consistent with her Detailed Application Form (DAF).

She also pointed out that the UPSC confirmed her identity through biometric data (cyber and fingerprint) collected during personality tests in 2019, 2021, and 2022. During the personality test conducted on May 26, 2022, the commission verified all documents. Khedkar submitted affidavits and official gazettes to correct discrepancies in her name and certificates and complied with UPSC's request to declare her PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) status, caste, and father's name. She argued that the commission's claim of incorrect information was false.

Additionally, Khedkar mentioned that the DoPT has verified all necessary documents, and the medical board established by AIIMS has assessed her disability at 47%, well above the 40% required for PwBD status. She affirmed that the documents submitted to UPSC were not forged and were issued by authorized officials.

The UPSC had cancelled Khedkar's provisional candidature on July 31 and barred her from future examinations or selections. This decision followed allegations that Khedkar had misused her powers and violated CSE 2022 rules, including falsifying her identity. The UPSC also initiated a criminal case against her for cheating, fraud, and forgery.