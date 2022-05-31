UPSC Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh CM congratulates successful candidates

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Ujjain's Aishwarya Verma for securing fourth position in the UPSC examination 2021. Verma is the men's topper as the first three positions were secured by the girls. "It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that Ujjain's Aishwarya secured fourth position in the UPSC civil services examination,” Chouhan said.

He also congratulated all the successful candidates and wished them a bright future.

In this year's exam three girls secured the top three positions. Which Shruti Sharma has topped the exams. After Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).