UPSRTC deploys more buses in Ayodhya to deal with increased pilgrim rush

Lucknow, Feb 8 The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has increased the number of officials and buses in Ayodhya to manage the pilgrim rush and movement for the next one week.

UPSRTC regional manager, Ayodhya, Vimal Rajan had written to UPSRTC authorities earlier this week requesting for more officers as there has been an increase in the number of pilgrims, many of whom have begun to arrive in Ayodhya by Aastha special trains from across the country for 'darshan'.

UPSRTC officials ordered the extended operating hours of the buses in Ayodhya.

Three assistant regional managers have been assigned to Ayodhya for a week along with two enforcement teams, said a traffic superintendent.

“Since the Aastha trains are now arriving in Ayodhya, more devotees than before are expected to visit the Ram Mandir. That is why, the fleet of buses in Ayodhya has been increased from 150 to 200,” he added.

