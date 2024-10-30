US Envoy Eric Garcetti Dances to Vicky Kaushal’s 'Tauba Tauba' Song During Diwali 2024 Celebrations at Embassy in Delhi (Watch Video)

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti showcased his dance skills once again during the Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in Delhi. This year, Garcetti danced to the popular song "Tauba Tauba" from the Vicky Kaushal film "Bad Newz." In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the 53-year-old ambassador wore a brown kurta and sunglasses while enjoying the hit song.

Since his appointment last year, Garcetti has embraced Indian traditions and celebrated various festivals. Garcetti previously danced to the iconic song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" during last year’s Diwali event at the embassy. The original version, released in 1998, featured Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on a train.

Earlier, the White House hosted its own Diwali celebration on October 28, attended by Indian Americans from across the nation. This event marked the final Diwali celebration for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in their current roles. Over the years, their celebrations have brought a unique touch to this vibrant tradition.

Garcetti shared his experience on X, stating, “What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond.” He added, “From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali.”

During the White House event, President Biden extended Diwali greetings. He acknowledged the South Asian American community's significant role in American society, describing it as “the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world.”

“The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life,” Biden said, adding, “Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House.” He also reflected on the current challenges facing American democracy, reminding attendees not to take the “Idea of America” for granted.

The President recalled hosting the first Diwali celebration at the Vice President's residence in 2016 and highlighted the diversity of his administration, mentioning Vice President Kamala Harris and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. “Only in America is everything possible,” Biden concluded.

The White House shared images from the Diwali celebrations, stating, “Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light.”