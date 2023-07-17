Use of mobile phones, photography banned in Kedarnath Temple

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has banned photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple. The Temple committee puts up warning boards at various places on the Kedarnath temple premises, that if anyone is caught taking photos or making videos, legal action will be taken against them.

The temple has also asked the people to wear "decent clothes" and desist from setting up tents or camps in the temple precincts.The boards, written in Hindi and English, also state that legal action will be taken against those not following the orders.Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay said a religious space follows a set of belief system and the devotees should respect the same.He said although no complaints have been received from the Badrinath Dham yet, such boards will also be installed there.