Use of technology is the way forward in heritage management, says Diya Kumari

New Delhi, July 21 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday said that the use of modern technology including Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is the way forward in the management, conservation and promotion of the heritage sites.

"The use of virtual tours, augmented reality and artificial intelligence in conservation technology is growing across the world and we are also trying to promote the use of technology in heritage conservation and increasing footfall of tourists to these sites," she told the media on the sidelines of the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee, hosted by India for the first time.

The event, being held from July 21 to July 31 at the Bharat Mandapam, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday with Unesco Director General Audrey Azoulay, senior officers from the Unesco World Heritage Secretariat, along with other high-level dignitaries like Culture Ministers, Ambassadors, and domain experts from various countries, present on the occasion.

Diya Kumari added: "In Rajasthan, we have a Rs 100 crore budget for the walled city of Jaipur - a UNESCO world heritage site, along with renovation and conservation of many other heritage assets including our age-old temples."

India has 42 properties in the World Heritage List, including 34 cultural sites, 7 natural, and a mixed heritage site. Moreover, India has 57 sites on the tentative list.

The 46th World Heritage Committee meeting is being organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and is a significant step towards India’s ever-increasing stature in fostering global cooperation and ensuring the protection of our World Heritage properties, Diya Kumari said.

The World Heritage Committee comprises representatives from 21 states parties to the World Heritage Convention (1972) elected by the General Assembly of UNESCO.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor