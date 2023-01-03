Used to confuse BRO for 'bro' but after seeing their work, they're actually brothers, Rajnath Singh on border organisation in Arunachal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that during his childhood he used to think that the acronym 'BRO' of the Border Roads Organisation actually meant 'bro' a slang for brother but now after seeing their work he pointed out that they could be seen as brothers of our armed forces.

The defence minister also lauded the spirit and speed with which the BRO carried out development works in the recent past.

"When i used to see the short form of BRO (Border Roads Organisation) on signboards in my childhood, I used to think it meant 'Bro' which our younger generation uses for brother. But after seeing the work they are doing, they are actually brothers of our Armed forces and people," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Siang.

Singh was speaking at the inauguration of development projects in Arunachal Pradesh and said that the plan to connect more and more border areas is the priority of the government.

"The spirit and speed with which the BRO has carried out development works in the recent past are commendable. The plan to connect more and more border areas is the priority of the government, so that along with the development of the people living there, they can develop a sense of trust in the system," said Singh.

The Defence Minister inaugurated three Telemedicine Nodes in Medical Inspection Rooms located at remote and difficult locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Mizoram.

"These nodes have been set up to provide prompt medical assistance in medical and surgical emergencies through telemedicine consultation, which will prove to be of great help to the healthcare needs of the local people," said Singh.

He further added that PM Modi's government is working on developing better and smooth commuting facilities for the people in the country, especially in the North-East areas.

"PM Modi's government is working on developing better and smooth commuting facilities for the people in the country, especially in the North-East areas. These roads are significant from the strategic point of view too," Singh said in Siang.

The defence minister's visit comes a month after Indian and China troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector.

The 100-metre-long Siyom bridge over river Siyom is a strategically important bridge as it gives the military a strategic advantage in deploying troops to the far-flung areas of the Line of Actual Control.

( With inputs from ANI )

