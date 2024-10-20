Utkal Keshari Parida Dies: Former Odisha MLA Passes Away at 65

Utkal Keshari Parida, former MLA of Kendrapara, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He was 63 and is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Born in Badasalar village, Kendrapara district, Parida began his political journey under the guidance of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. He later joined the Orissa Gana Parisada, founded by Bijay Mohapatra in 2002.

Parida was elected as the MLA from Kendrapara in 2004 as a candidate of Orissa Gana Parisada. Subsequently, he joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and served as an advisor to the Chilika Development Authority in 2019. His political involvement dates back to his college days, having been elected president of the Salipur College students' union in 1983. From 1990 to 1995, Parida also held the position of chairman of the Derabish block.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his deep sorrow at Parida’s passing, writing on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of former Kendrapara MLA Utkal Keshari Parida. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Lord Jagannath provide them with strength and peace during this difficult time.”

BJD leader Rabi Samal noted Parida's significant contributions to the development of Kendrapara and its surrounding areas. Condolences also poured in from Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera, former union minister Srikant Jena, and former minister Bijay Mohapatra, among others.