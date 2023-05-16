Uttar Pradesh: 10 booked after mining mafia clash inside police station

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 : Police have booked a total of 10 persons from two rival groups, said to be mining mafia, for resorting to a fight inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, an official said on Monday.

A purported video from the incident that has been shared widely on social media showed members of the rival groups assaulting each other inside a police station while police personnel attempt to stop them.

According to police, a police officer was on his way to report for VIP duty for Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav scheduled visit to the district, when he saw two tractor drivers, engaged in a fight at an intersection. There were other people also involved in the altercation.

Those involved in the brawl were brought to the Auncha Gate police post and booked under relevant sections.

Santosh Kumar, Deputy SP Mainpuri said "Two tractor drivers named Anuj Kumar and Vipin Kumar along with their group members clashed with each other and were brought to the police post. They continued their fight inside the station. Following this, four persons were booked under Section 191 and action has been taken against six other persons."

