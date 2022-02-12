Uttar Pradesh: 2 die in explosion in Bulandshahr factory

By ANI | Published: February 12, 2022 06:06 PM2022-02-12T18:06:22+5:302022-02-12T18:15:08+5:30

Two people have died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr on Saturday evening, police said.

Uttar Pradesh: 2 die in explosion in Bulandshahr factory | Uttar Pradesh: 2 die in explosion in Bulandshahr factory

Uttar Pradesh: 2 die in explosion in Bulandshahr factory

Next

Two people have died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr on Saturday evening, police said.

Speaking toon the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, "Two people died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr."

More details are awaited. Further probe into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app