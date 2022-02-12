Uttar Pradesh: 2 die in explosion in Bulandshahr factory
By ANI | Published: February 12, 2022 06:06 PM2022-02-12T18:06:22+5:302022-02-12T18:15:08+5:30
Two people have died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr on Saturday evening, police said.
Speaking toon the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, "Two people died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr."
More details are awaited. Further probe into the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
