Uttar Pradesh: 4 Killed, 21 Injured in Bus-Truck Crash on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Kannauj (Watch)

Four individuals lost their lives and 21 others sustained injuries following a collision between a bus and a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj late last night.

Watch:

VIDEO | At least four people were killed and 21 injured when a bus collided with a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj late last night.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Ap7NQ7qksA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2024

In an another incident, two students from Telangana studying in the United States died in a road accident in the US state of Arizona.

Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi, both 19 years old, were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided head-on with another car in Peoria on Saturday night (local time), according to information reaching their families.

While Nivesh hailed from Huzurabad town in Karimnagar district, Goutham Kumar was from Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. Both were studying computer science engineering at Arizona State University.