Uttar Pradesh: 8 Bar Dancers Publicly Assault Retired Indian Navy Man and His Family in Jhansi Over Cigarette, Loot Rs 54,000; Video Surfaces

At least eight bar dancers assaulted a retired Indian Navy man and his family in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. The incident came to light after the video of the incident has gone viral on social media sites, including X (Twitter).

According to the information shared on X, the Navy man is identified as Ramchandra Shukla from Jhansi. The chaos occurred when Shukla gave them cigarettes on credit. The shopkeeper also alleged that the girls looted Rs54,000 from the shop. No one from the neighbourhood came to rescue the family.

A female shopkeeper alleged that customers pelted stones at her shop after she refused to give them cigarettes on credit. The incident is being reported from the Shivaji Nagar area of Jhansi Kotwali.

In a 37-second viral clip, the girls are seen running and creating a ruckus. They are also seen beating the female shopkeeper, which caused a crowd to gather.