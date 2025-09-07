Uttar Pradesh: ABVP delegation meets CM Yogi, discusses Barabanki lathicharge case

Lucknow, Sep 7 (IAS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the officials of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at his official residence in Lucknow. During the meeting, the Barabanki lathicharge case was discussed.

ABVP Eastern Region Organisation Minister Ghanshyam Shahi, Western Region Organisation Minister Manoj Nikhra, National Minister Ankit Shukla and National Executive Member Srishti Singh were present during the courtesy visit. The meeting lasted for about an hour, during which the lathicharge incident at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki and educational reforms were discussed in detail.

Recently, ABVP had demonstrated in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Barabanki, in protest against the lathicharge on students at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki. The student organisation of ABVP was agitated by this incident, and the outfit had demanded action from the administration in this matter.

In the meeting with CM Yogi, ABVP officials raised this issue prominently. They presented their suggestions to improve the educational environment in the state and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Chief Minister Yogi listened carefully to the suggestions of ABVP and highlighted the remarkable improvements in the educational level in Uttar Pradesh in the past years. He assured that the government is committed to student interests and educational quality. CM Yogi said that his government is continuously working to ensure transparency and accountability in the field of education.

A picture of the meeting was posted from the official X handle of the CM Office. The post read, "Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad officials made a courtesy call on CM Yogi in Lucknow today. On this occasion, Ghanshyam Shahi (Organisation Minister, Eastern Region), Manoj Nikhra (Organisation Minister, Western Region), Ankit Shukla (National Minister) and Srishti Singh (National Executive Member) were present. The officials of Vidyarthi Parishad discussed the remarkable improvements in the educational level of the state in the past years with the CM and discussed in detail with a view to further improving the educational environment, and also presented their important suggestions."

