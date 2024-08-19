Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 Dead, 24 Injured After Truck’s Tyre Burst on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2024 05:01 PM2024-08-19T17:01:51+5:302024-08-19T17:06:02+5:30

Four people were killed and 24 others injured when a truck tyre burst on the Eastern Peripheral under Dankaur, ANI ...

Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 Dead, 24 Injured After Truck’s Tyre Burst on Eastern Peripheral Expressway | Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 Dead, 24 Injured After Truck’s Tyre Burst on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 Dead, 24 Injured After Truck’s Tyre Burst on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Four people were killed and 24 others injured when a truck tyre burst on the Eastern Peripheral under Dankaur, ANI reported, citing Noida Police. The truck, which was carrying about 30 people, lost control after the tyre explosion.

Read Also | Nashik-Mumbai Highway Accident: 5 Killed, 4 Injured as Milk Tanker Falls into 300-Foot Valley at New Kasara Ghat

According to reports, police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The damaged vehicle has been moved to a secure location. The deceased have been sent for postmortem examinations. The Noida Police are investigating the incident and taking further action.

Open in app
Tags :Uttar PradeshAccident NewsTruck AccidentNoida policeNational news