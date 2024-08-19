Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 Dead, 24 Injured After Truck’s Tyre Burst on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Four people were killed and 24 others injured when a truck tyre burst on the Eastern Peripheral under Dankaur, ANI reported, citing Noida Police. The truck, which was carrying about 30 people, lost control after the tyre explosion.

Uttar Pradesh | 24 people were injured and 4 people died after the bursting of a truck tyre on the Eastern Peripheral under Dankaur. There were about 30 people in the truck. As soon as the information was received, police reached the spot and the injured were taken to the nearest… — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

According to reports, police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The damaged vehicle has been moved to a secure location. The deceased have been sent for postmortem examinations. The Noida Police are investigating the incident and taking further action.