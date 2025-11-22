Uttar Pradesh Accident: Cars Crash Into Truck, Flips Repeatedly on Gorakhpur–Varanasi Highway, Disturbing Footage Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh Accident: Video of tragic crash on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway has surfaced on social media. Viral footage shows Bolero car collided with small truck and later flipped over multiple times. According to reports, incident took place at approximately 6:15 am on November 22, near the Majhgawan flyover.

Footage shows, Bolero traveling from opposite direction collided with the small truck and rolled over several times. The entire accident took within few seconds. Reports states that driver of car lost control and flipped.

The entire sequence unfolded in just about 5 seconds, suggesting that the Bolero driver lost control everal times, the Bolero ended up back on its wheels.

Tragic accident occurred on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa, in which container truck driver died after vehicle collided with an overhead LED display board. Following the accident the board busted in flames. Disturbing video of this incident went viral on social media, in which the accident has been captured on CCTV. The crash resulted in an immediate, explosive fire, trapping the driver inside. The cause of the crash and whether other vehicles were involved are currently unknown.

Also Read: Ambernath Tragedy: Car Collides With Multiple Two-Wheelers on Bridge, Four Dead; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Information regarding rescue efforts and the driver's identity is pending. The tragic visuals have raised concerns about road safety, signage, and emergency response on Indian expressways like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.