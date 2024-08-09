Uttar Pradesh Accident: Six Students Injured as School Van Crashes into Divider in Lucknow (Watch Video)

Six students were injured, two critically, when a school van collided with a divider on Shaheed Path in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area Friday morning. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when the van’s tire burst near a mall, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and strike the divider. The van was carrying 12 students at the time.

According to PTI reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Tej Swaroop Singh said four of the injured students were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, while two others were admitted to a private hospital. A 9-year-old girl, among those critically injured, is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at the private hospital.

The van driver has been detained, and a case is being registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station.