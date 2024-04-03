Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya, Surpasses Mecca and Vatican City In Popularity

Ayodhya is once again seen regaining its former glory after Lord Ramalala Pran Pratistha in a magnificent temple. Devotees from across the nation and the globe are flocking in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Lord Ramlal. The Ram Mandir Trust reports a daily footfall of one and a half to two lakh visitors to see Ram Lal, a number that swells further during holidays and special occasions. Alongside the Ram Mandir, the city of Ramnagari Ayodhya is gaining importance on the global stage.

Ramnagari Ayodhya is now establishing itself as a religious hub. On January 22, Ramalala was glorified in the Ram temple, drawing in millions of devotees to Ayodhya for a glimpse of Ram Lal. Over the past two months, more than one crore people have paid their respects to Ramlala, surpassing visitation numbers to any other religious site worldwide. For instance, Vatican City, the primary religious site for Christians, attracts around 9 million visitors annually, while Mecca, the holiest site for Muslims, saw 13.5 crore visitors last year. In comparison, the Ram Mandir is witnessing a daily inflow of devotees, with approximately one crore visitors in the recent one and a half to two months.

Trust claims that over one crore 25 lakh Ram devotees have visited Ramla Lal, as per government data. India, once considered the global spiritual leader with Ayodhya as its capital, seems to be reclaiming this height. This revival is viewed as a positive development for Hindu society and the nation as a whole. Prakash Gupta, the camp office in charge of Ram Mandir Trust, highlighted that Mecca and Medina are typically visited only during Hajj, while Christian religious sites attract visitors at specific times. Ayodhya, on the other hand, is welcoming around 2 lakh visitors daily, with projections of this number increasing to 5 to 10 lakh during Ram Janmotsav which is on 17th of April.