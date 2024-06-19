Uttar Pradesh: Bhura Shaikh Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on Domestic and Stray Cows in Moradabad

In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, a shocking case of sexual assault on a cow has surfaced. Bhura Shaikh, son of Yakub, stands accused of this appalling act, which was captured in a video circulating on social media.

The police have promptly filed an FIR and arrested the accused following the incident that reportedly occurred on Saturday night, June 15, 2024. Additionally, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has approached the authorities, alleging that Shaikh has also subjected several cows, female dogs, and goats to similar acts of perversion.

According to a report of OpIndia, This incident pertains to the Dilari police station area of Moradabad district. A video from this area is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a man can be seen committing a heinous act and sodomising a cow tied to a post in the darkness of night. The cow repeatedly tried to escape the accused’s grasp but was continuously pulled back. This incident from the village of Pilakpur Shyoram occurred on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Bhura Shaikh, and his father’s name is Yakub Shaikh.

The Moradabad police have responded to the viral video, taking immediate action. On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, they confirmed the registration of an FIR in the case and the subsequent arrest of the accused, Bhura Shaikh. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, with further actions being taken as necessary.