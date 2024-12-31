Uttar Pradesh: BJP Appoints Deceased Leader as District Representative in Rae Bareli

The BJP has released its list of Mandal Presidents and District Representatives for Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh. The list, which names 22 Mandal Presidents and 22 District Representatives, has sparked controversy for including the name of Sanjay Maurya, a leader who passed away on 18 May 2022. Despite his death, Maurya was appointed as a District Representative, raising serious questions about the insensitivity and oversight of BJP's district leadership.

The inclusion of a deceased leader in the list has drawn widespread criticism, with many accusing the BJP district president and officials of negligence. Social media is abuzz with discussions about the error, highlighting how party officials, despite their high positions, failed to confirm the status of their appointees. This oversight has raised concerns about the efficiency of the BJP's internal processes.

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला रायबरेली में BJP ने संजय मौर्य को राही ब्लॉक का जिला प्रतिनिधि बनाया। जबकि संजय की 18 मई 2022 को मृत्यु हो चुकी है।



लिस्ट में 7वें नंबर पर संजय का नाम है 👇 pic.twitter.com/Qt9h5LPXDS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 30, 2024

The Mandal Presidents and District Representatives were selected by the BJP state committee, with recommendations from former state president Mahendra Nath Pandey. Rakesh Mishra was in charge of the Mandal President elections, supervised by state general secretary Sanjay Rai and observer Piyush Mishra. However, the mistake regarding Maurya's appointment has overshadowed the announcement and become a topic of intense debate.

The list has also drawn criticism for its lack of representation from the Yadav and Vaishya communities. Despite efforts to balance caste equations, the Yadav community and other OBC groups have reportedly been sidelined. Leaders of the Vaishya community, a key BJP voter base, have voiced their objections on social media. Prominent BJP leader Rakesh Gupta criticised the lack of representation, stating that not a single Vaishya was appointed as Mandal President in the district.

Business leader and BJP member Atul Gupta also expressed dissatisfaction, accusing certain individuals of trying to harm the party's prospects in the district. He called on the state organisation to intervene and reconsider the appointments to address the community's concerns.

The controversy surrounding the appointment of a deceased leader and the perceived neglect of core voter communities has cast a shadow on BJP's organisational efforts in Rae Bareli. Many are calling for accountability and a review of the selection process to prevent such errors in the future.