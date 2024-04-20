Uttar Pradesh: BJP Candidate from Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Passes Away

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party's candidate for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Saturday due to a prolonged illness. Singh, aged 77, died at AIIMS in Delhi at around 6.30 pm.

"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away. He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," said UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary to news agency PTI.

Chaudhary also extended his condolences on social media, stating, "The untimely demise of hardworking leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, source of inspiration for Moradabad BJP workers and former MP of Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji is extremely sad and painful."

The untimely demise occurred just a day after voting for the Moradabad seat took place in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh recorded a little over 60 per cent voter turnout, with Moradabad witnessing a turnout of 60.60 per cent.

Singh was a businessman and a strong leader of the party in Uttar Pradesh, belonging to the Thakur caste. He had been elected as MLA four times from the Thakurdwara Assembly seat before becoming an MP. His son, Kunwar Sushant Singh, currently serves as an MLA from the Badhapur assembly seat, which falls under the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.