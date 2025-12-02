Uttar Pradesh Bus Fire: Two Dead, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Truck and Bursts Into Flames

Two people died, and several others were injured after a bus caught fire in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, on December 2. All passengers traveling in the Nepal-bound bus were safely evacuated, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. According to Superintendent of Police Balrampur, Vikas Kumar, the fire broke out after the bus collided with a truck.

SP Balrampur Vikas Kumar said, "There was an accident between a bus and a truck, due to which the bus caught fire. Prima facie, the fire originated in the bus's fuel tank. However, the actual causes of the fire are being investigated. All passengers were evacuated, with two dead bodies recovered. The rest of the evacuated people have been sent for treatment. Information is being collected, and police and administration are involved in relief work. Arrangements are being made."

Further information regarding the incident is still awaited.

In another incident that happened on November 18, a double-decker sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar overturned on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway in Kanpur’s Arauli area, resulting in the deaths of three passengers and injuring several others. Preliminary findings indicate that the speeding bus crashed into the central divider and overturned, causing panic inside. Shattered windows, scattered belongings and distressed passengers marked the scene. Emergency responders reached the site soon and shifted the critically injured passengers to hospitals in Kanpur for advanced treatment. The incident left many passengers in shock, while authorities coordinated the rescue and cleared the expressway for traffic movement.

Passengers reported that the bus left Delhi on Monday evening for Siwan, Bihar, carrying around 45 travellers. Eyewitnesses stated the driver appeared sleepy shortly before the bus lost control and flipped onto the divider. Arauli police inspector Janardan Singh Yadav said the crash was likely caused by the driver dozing off while driving. In a troubling development, both the driver and the cleaner escaped immediately after the incident, raising serious concerns about accountability and operational safety in long-distance travel.

A major rescue effort was launched after authorities received the alert. UPIDA teams and police reached the accident site, where several passengers were trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Rescue personnel broke windows and dismantled seats to free those stuck inside. Nearly a dozen ambulances transported the injured to Bilhaur CHC, where three people were declared dead. Critically injured passengers were shifted to Kanpur hospitals. Senior officials, including SDM Dr. Sanjeev Dixit and ACP Manjay Singh, visited the injured and directed medical teams to provide urgent treatment.

The injured include passengers from multiple regions, including Siwan, Gopalganj, Darbhanga, Chhapra, Gorakhpur, Faridabad, Delhi, Ayodhya, and Basti, reflecting the wide route of the bus service. The damaged bus has been removed from the expressway using a crane, and a detailed inquiry has begun. With the driver and cleaner missing, police are working to locate them and collect statements. The accident has renewed concerns over driver fatigue and safety lapses on long-distance routes, with authorities stressing the need for stronger regulations and monitoring systems to prevent similar tragedies.