Uttar Pradesh Car Accident: 6 Killed, Nine Injured After Vehicle Collides With Truck in Jaunpur

A major incident came to light on Sunday morning (March 10) from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Six people were killed, and nine others were injured after a truck collided with a car.

The condition of three among nine is said to be critical. The Jaunpur police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Dead bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further investigation has been initiated into the horrific accident.

According to the reports, the collision took place around 3 am on Sunday near Prasad Engineering College in Jaunpur. Six people who were travelling in the Artica car died on the spot. Three people were injured who have been referred to Varanasi Trauma Center after first aid. All the dead and injured are said to be from Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

“Nine people, who were present in that car, were sent to the district hospital for treatment. Six people out of them were declared dead by the hospital. One child out of the other three, who were referred to BHU for further treatment, has also lost his life," said Jaunpur SP Brijesh Kumar.

The collision was so severe that the car was blown to pieces. During this time, four men and two women travelling in the car died on the spot. These people were going to Prayagraj from Sitamarhi in Bihar.