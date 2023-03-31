Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi to begin 'School Chalo Abhiyan 2023-24' on April 1

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will kick-start the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' on Saturday. The event will take place at Lokbhawan and will be broadcast live.

It is worth mentioning that the campaign is being run by the state government every year with the goal of ensuring 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.

In April last year, CM Yogi started this campaign from the aspirational district Shravasti.

The state government has worked assiduously over the past four years to re-enrol the children who dropped out of school.

The government has been successful in enrolling a large number of children in schools under the campaign.

The Acer 2022 survey found that 3.5 per cent of kids in the 7-16 age range are still not enrolled, despite this.

As part of the campaign, the Yogi government will make an effort to re-enrol these kids in school during this session.

DG School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said, "Uttar Pradesh has been at the forefront of enrolling the maximum number of students in government schools. Efforts are being made to bring back the remaining children as well. We have identified four lakh children. A lot of work has been done on home visits and tracking of boys and girls working in domestic industries."

Under the School Chalo campaign, events will be orgzed in selected model schools in aspirational blocks.

During this, the minister in charge and a public representative will be present.

Under this campaign, teachers will visit the homes of children who have dropped out of school.

Home visits, especially of girls, will be done and they will be encouraged to return to school. Their parents will also be made aware of the Rs 1200 they will receive via DBT, which they can use to purchase school uniforms, shoes, socks, and stationery for the kids.

In addition, schools and students with a very low attendance rate will also be targeted during the campaign.

At the same time, meritorious boys and girls will be encouraged through the orgzation of "Shiksha Chaupal" in the villages.

PTM and SMC meetings will also be orgzed.

Parents Through the Math Kit, Science Kit, Library Books, and other print-rich materials, parents will also be made aware of the changes taking place in the classroom.

