Uttar Pradesh Crime: Class 11 Girl Raped By Minor Relative in Ballia, Accused In Police Custody

A class 11 student was allegedly raped by her minor relative in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, police said on September 24, reported PTI. Sharing the details, police said that the incident occurred on September 22 when the victim was riding a bicycle to her school. The accused, who is also her neighbour, convinced her to sit along with him on his motorcycle. He then drove her to a secluded room where he allegedly raped her. He threatened her and said that if she spoke about this incident with anyone, she would have to face dire consequences, police said.

Police said that the victim and the accused are 17 years old.

On September 23, the victim and her family members filed a complaint against the accused. After they filed a complaint police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is under police custody, and the case is being probed by the officials.